Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Ziff Davis stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.05. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,241. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $100,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

