Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ziff Davis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.57-$6.77 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.3 %

ZD opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on ZD. Wedbush cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.