Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 5,315 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after buying an additional 1,901,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,742,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group Company Profile

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

