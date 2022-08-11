ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZimVie Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of ZimVie stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 6,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

