ZINC (ZINC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.00

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ZINC has a market cap of $3,772.67 and $23.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,324.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00066689 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

