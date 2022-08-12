0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $19,528.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16,167% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00065180 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.