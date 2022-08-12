1,050,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.42% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7,923.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

