1,175 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $351.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

