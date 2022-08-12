1,345 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $302.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.