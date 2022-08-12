1,604 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $292.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $308.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.