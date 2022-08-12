1,688 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $85,345,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.