17,349 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

