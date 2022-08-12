1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

TGIFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

About 1933 Industries

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.