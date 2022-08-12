1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
TGIFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.
About 1933 Industries
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1933 Industries (TGIFF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.