1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Raised to $18.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.27.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares during the period. Addition Three General Partner L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the period. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.