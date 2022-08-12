1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 2,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,292. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $6,801,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.