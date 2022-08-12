2,227 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

