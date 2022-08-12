2,331 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $15,140,901. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.62. 26,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

