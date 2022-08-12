2,370 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 79,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. 278,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,537. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

