25,357 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWY stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 14,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,990. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

