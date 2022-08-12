2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Issues Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 113.82% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,065.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.