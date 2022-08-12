2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Issues Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 113.82% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
2seventy bio Stock Performance
Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,065.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
