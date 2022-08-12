33,000 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.46 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

