34,310 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 72,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,610. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.