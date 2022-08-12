3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

MMM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

