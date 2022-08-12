400,000 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,140,000. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 223,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,356,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,250,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 253,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,550,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

