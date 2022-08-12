4,701 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.37. 73,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,561. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.08. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

