4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 226.9% in July

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the July 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 90,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

