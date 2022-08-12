4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 226.9% in July

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the July 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 90,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.31.
