5,145 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.18 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

