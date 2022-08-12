659,952 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 659,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,000. Gold Fields makes up 2.5% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.07% of Gold Fields as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 974,158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 576,405 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 541,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 531,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gold Fields

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

