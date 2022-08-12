7,203 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 439,010 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,020,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,521. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.