87,020 Shares in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

KYCHU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYCHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.