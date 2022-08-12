88mph Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00019350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $189,363.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,811.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00039108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00127522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

