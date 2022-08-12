9,800 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $230,335.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gray Television Trading Up 2.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.54. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

