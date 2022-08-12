a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.14.

AKA stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Summit Partners L P increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

