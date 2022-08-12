a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Cowen

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

AKA stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Summit Partners L P increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.