a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AKA opened at $2.03 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
