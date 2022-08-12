a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AKA opened at $2.03 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

