a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AKA opened at $2.03 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

