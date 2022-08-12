a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 381,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About a.k.a. Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

