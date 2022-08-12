a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 381,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

