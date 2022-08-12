a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 381,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
