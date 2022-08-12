Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 134,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. 51,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.