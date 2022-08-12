Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Abcam Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ABCZF opened at 14.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.82. Abcam has a 52-week low of 12.86 and a 52-week high of 23.08.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

