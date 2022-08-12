Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of FAX opened at $2.94 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.39.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
