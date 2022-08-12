Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABSI. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Absci stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Absci has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Absci will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

