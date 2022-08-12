Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a net margin of 251.22% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

Acacia Research Price Performance

ACTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,158. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $223.55 million, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 39.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

