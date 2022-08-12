Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 378.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

AKR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

