Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $314.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

