ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

