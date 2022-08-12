Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,908 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Accolade worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 53.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $12.71. 43,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $905.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.29. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,205 shares of company stock worth $42,952. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. BTIG Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accolade to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.