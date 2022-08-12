Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Accuray Trading Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.64 on Friday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

About Accuray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.