Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.76. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

