Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of ACHV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,020. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
