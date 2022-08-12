Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ACHV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,020. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

About Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. State Street Corp raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

