ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) CFO David J. Bryant Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bryant acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACR opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a current ratio of 124.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

