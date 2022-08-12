Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $44,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

ATVI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. 8,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,534. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

