AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.54.

AcuityAds Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.41. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$2.19 and a 52 week high of C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of C$215.96 million and a PE ratio of 41.11.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.1604313 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

